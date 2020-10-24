Anthony "Tony" Joseph Cristaldi

Aug. 7, 1935 — Oct. 23, 2020

WATERLOO — Anthony Joseph “Tony” Cristaldi, Jr., 85, of Waterloo, NY, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020, after a brief illness.

He was born August 7, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Anthony E. and Josephine (D’Agostino) Cristaldi. After moving to Cambridge, NY in 1942, he attended Cambridge Central School, graduating in the class of 1953. He was a proud member of the league champion 1952 and 1953 Cambridge High School baseball teams, pitching in all of the team’s games, and compiling a record of 27-1.

Upon graduating, he worked for L. Warren Gillis in the plumbing and heating business in Cambridge. He started working for the John Hancock Insurance Company in Glens Falls in 1959. Upon being transferred to the Auburn, NY district, he moved with his family to Seneca Falls in 1969, and managed the Geneva district for 14 years. He later became Supervisor of Casualty Sales for upstate New York, and then District Manager of the Auburn office. In 1987, he opened up Cristaldi Financial Services in Geneva, later retired in 1997.