Anthony "Tony" Cottone
Dec. 13, 1982 - Sept. 5, 2021
A CELEBRATION OF LIFE
There will be a Celebration of Life for Anthony "Tony" Cottone Saturday, April 9, 2022 starting at 1 p.m. at Lake George Methodist Church, 78 Montcalm St., Lake George, NY.
After the service we will celebrate Tony's life at his mom's house: 20 Berry Patch Drive, Queensberry, NY.
Tony was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We invite you to join us as we Celebrate his Life.
Tony was a huge fan of football and music especially the Baltimore Ravens. Please feel free to wear your favorite band or sports team shirt.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.