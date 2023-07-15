Anthony Steven LaRosa

Jan. 4, 1947 - May 21, 2023

JOHNSBURG — Anthony Steven LaRosa, 76, passed away on May 21, 2023.

He was born on Jan. 4, 1947. For those who knew Anthony, knew he could light up any room with his magnetic energy and love for life.

Anthony had a career as a mason. He took great pride in his work using his skills to create and build structures that will stand the test of time.

In his educational journey, Anthony attended Stockbridge School of Agricultural and the University of Vermont.

Anthony enjoyed the outdoors, especially fly fishing and bird watching.

A ceremony to honor Anthony's life will be held at Baker Funeral Home on July 31, 2023, from 11 a.m. to noon. Friends and family are invited to attend and pay their respects.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Community Action in Glens Falls, NY.

Please join us in celebrating the life of Anthony LaRosa, who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.