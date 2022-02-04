June 25, 1932—Jan. 31, 2022

SOUTH CAMBRIDGE — Anthony Richard “Rich” Turi, 89, passed away at his residence on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 with his family by his side. He resided in South Cambridge with his wife of 65 years, Gail (Kent) Turi.

Rich was born on June 25, 1932 in Paterson, NJ, son of the late John B. and Maria (D’Argenzio) Turi. He served in the United States Coast Guard from 1952-1954. Rich received his B.S. from Paterson State Teachers College in 1958, his M.S. for teachers from Union College in 1969 and did other graduate work at Drake University, Western Michigan University, SUNY Brockport, SUNY Albany and College of St. Rose.

He started teaching science and math in 1958 in New Jersey at Midland Park and later Park Ridge High Schools, then in NY at Mechanicville High School and finally 20 years at Hoosick Falls Central School, retiring in 1985.

Over the years he coached many sports, but his love was football which he coached at different levels, including Saint Luke’s, Midland Park, and Park Ridge High Schools in NJ, and then Mechanicville High School and Hoosick Falls Central School in NY. At the college level, he coached at Williams College, MA, Hudson Valley Community College, NY, Salisbury State University, MD, Siena College, NY, and University at Albany until 2004, when he retired from coaching.

Rich was also active in many educational related committees and at times served as VP and President on numerous boards including, Cambridge Central School Board, Washington County School Boards Association, Capital Area School Boards Institute Steering Committee, Washington-Warren-Hamilton-Essex B.O.C.E.S., Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex B.O.C.E.S. and Adirondack School Boards Association.

Survivors along with his wife, Gail; include their children: Anthony R. (Barbara) Turi, Jr., M.D., of Feura Bush, NY, John C. (Sherri) Turi of Eagle Bridge, NY; sister Regina Loy, Sparks, NV; brother John Turi, LeCanto, FL; grandchildren: Michael and Gabrielle Turi, Jon (Hope) Turi; and great-grandchildren: Olivia, Wyatt and Cooper. Rich was predeceased by his daughter, Patricia A. Turi, and his siblings Joseph, Charles and Theresa.

A Celebration of Life will be held in summer. Arrangements are under the care of the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main St., Hoosick Falls, NY. Memorial contributions, at Rich’s request, may be made to the Cambridge American Legion Post #634 through the funeral home.