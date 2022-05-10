June 10, 2014—May 3, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Anthony L. Davis, age 7, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital with his family at his side.

He was born on June 10, 2014, in Albany, NY, to the son of Rodney Davis and Courtney Rogers

Anthony was a special child from the day he was born and loved by all who had the chance to meet him and enjoy his special communication and presence. He communicated with his eyes, laughs, and tears. Anthony had a heart full of love which showed in his expression of joy when his face lit up as loved ones entered the room. Anthony enjoyed his friends, taking walks, feeling the rain and snow fall on his face, playing with his brothers, listening to music and watching TV.

Anthony was a recipient of the 2022 South High Marathon Dance. Anthony will be remembered for his contagious smile that would light up any room and his laughter that would brighten everyone’s day.

Anthony is survived by his loving parents, Rodney Davis and Courtney Rogers; brothers: Rodney Davis, Jr. and Tyrone Davis; grandmother, Jean Bunce; and many many friends who loved him and will miss him dearly.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Friends and family may call from 5:00-7:00 p.m. prior to the service.

