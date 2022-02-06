Jan. 2, 1955—Jan. 28, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Anthony John Romanazzi, DMD was born the first child of the New Year in Gloversville, NY on January 2, 1955 to immigrant parents, the only son and child of Giovanni Romanazzi and Rosina (Quintano) Romanazzi. Affectionately known to so many of his friends and patients as Dr. Tony, he passed into the arms of the Lord on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. He died of metastatic prostate cancer and passed peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Dr. Tony had wanted to be a dentist since the time he was eight years old. To that end, he graduated from Gloversville High School in 1973 and went on to receive a bachelor’s of science from Union College in 1977 and his Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry from Tufts University in 1981. He worked as a dental practitioner at 73 Bay Street in Glens Falls for the past 40 years after assuming the practice from Dr. Harold Archambeau on Feb. 14, 1983, making it one of the finest dental facilities in the city for the past 68 years.

Dr. Tony was a member of the Fourth District Local Dental Society, the Upper Hudson Dental Society, the Dental Society of the State of New York, the Academy of General Dentistry, the Academy of Computerized Dentistry of North America, and the American Dental Association. He introduced the CEREC computerized crown milling system into local dentistry and mastered its use over 17 years.

The only thing he enjoyed more than dentistry was his flying. He built his own amphibious seaplane in 1989, which he flew with pride. He was a lifelong member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and was active with local Pilots Associations. He received a commendation for his work as a volunteer Aviation Safety Counselor for the Aviation Safety Program of the New England Region of the Federal Aviation Administration in 2001. He was one of only ten people at the time to be awarded the responsibility.

Dr. Tony is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Deborah (Dutton) Romanazzi whom he met in 1978 and married on May 8, 1982. They were brought together by friends on a blind date after he received her dental X-ray while doing clinical work at Tufts. He is also survived by his son, Andrew M.D. Romanazzi, and his wife Lauren James of Saratoga Springs; his daughter Julianna R. Romanazzi of Queensbury; and by a large and loving extended family in the Apuglia Region in Italy. Dr. Tony cared deeply for his family and will be greatly missed.

He adored his staff Colleen, Belinda, Judimarie, and Erica of 37, 32, 16, and two years respectively. Together they provided the best dental care possible. He regarded all of his patients as friends and family. It has been said that a man can express with his hands what he feels in his heart and Dr. Tony did so with great sincerity to every patient he treated.

He also wanted to thank the following doctors and their staff who took care of him during his illness in his 15-year battle against prostate cancer: Dr. Aqeel Gillani; Elizabeth Reinhardt, PA; Kim Shaw, OCN; Dr. Joseph Mihindu; Dr. Vincent Cooper; Dr. Suzanne Bergin; Dr. Timothy Zagar and all of the Radiation Oncology staff at the CR Wood Cancer Center; Dr. Jacob Berchuk of Dana Farber Hospital in Boston; and all of the wonderful staff at Glens Falls Hospital for their kindness and help. His family would also like to thank the Homeward Bound Program at Hudson Headwaters, High Peaks Hospice, and the Moreau Emergency Squad for their excellent care.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 from 4 p.m.–7 p.m. at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. As per Dr. Tony’s request, please protect his family and wear your mask while in the building.

A funeral service will be held at Christ Church United Methodist in downtown Glens Falls on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at 1 p.m. officiated by Rev. Rich Weihing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the CR Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital and the Queensbury United Methodist Church.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.