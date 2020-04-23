Anthony J. DeMato

Anthony was a courageous, strong, kind soul with an infectious smile, attitude and a heart of gold. He was a devoted family man and incredible father with an unbreakable bond with his daughter, Lily whom he cherished as the light and joy of his life. Anthony proudly served in the United States Army from November 2010 where he trained at Fort Sill Oklahoma. He was stationed in Fort Bragg where he was cannoneer, ammunition team chief and gunner. He was deployed to Iraq from June 2011 until November 2011, served as an Army Recruiter in Syracuse and was currently stationed at Fort Drum as an ammunition section chief.