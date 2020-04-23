Anthony J. DeMato
0 entries

Anthony J. DeMato

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

April 24, 1989 — April 17, 2020

FORT DRUM — Staff Sergeant Anthony J. DeMato, 30 of Fort Drum, New York, died suddenly Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born on April 24, 1989 in Queens.

SSGT Anthony was a graduate of North Warren Central School and attended Adirondack Community College prior to joining the military in 2010.

Anthony was a courageous, strong, kind soul with an infectious smile, attitude and a heart of gold. He was a devoted family man and incredible father with an unbreakable bond with his daughter, Lily whom he cherished as the light and joy of his life. Anthony proudly served in the United States Army from November 2010 where he trained at Fort Sill Oklahoma. He was stationed in Fort Bragg where he was cannoneer, ammunition team chief and gunner. He was deployed to Iraq from June 2011 until November 2011, served as an Army Recruiter in Syracuse and was currently stationed at Fort Drum as an ammunition section chief.

Anthony loved spending time playing sports, especially football and basketball. He also enjoyed cooking his specialties (sausage and peppers), and spending time outdoors on adventures with his daughter. He was a Minnesota Vikings football fan and a NY Mets baseball fan. He played basketball in high school at the Varsity level and ran cross country.

He was predeceased by his mother, Deborah DeMato; grandmother, Frances DeMato; and one cousin, Joseph Turcotte.

He was the devoted father of Lily DeMato; former husband of Brittany DeMato; grandson of Joseph DeMato; also survived by his aunts and uncles including, Cynthia and Thomas Turcotte, James and Gloria DeMato; his cousins including, Thomas and Michael Turcotte, Jennifer Kelly and Kathleen Andrews; and a special friend, Anthony Lalia; as well as many other friends, too numerous to list.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be for immediate family only at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. Chestertown, NY with a Christian burial at the Chester Rural Cemetery.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a future date at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Chestertown, NY when places of worship are able to resume services.

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony DeMato as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News