June 12, 1940 – Feb. 27, 2022

GRANVILLE — Anthony George Diplock, 81, of Granville, NY passed away at The Meadows at East Mountain in Rutland, VT, on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.

Tony’s lifetime of hard work prepared him for living with cancer, and he maintained his great sense of humor, kind spirit and incredible strength throughout his treatment.

After graduating from Granville High School, he worked on his family farm alongside his mother, Harriet and his beloved aunts Hazel and Esther. Tony was a proud farmer, his treasured farm and livestock were a source of great joy to him. In 1992, when Hazel and Tony could no longer continue farming, Tony joined Sheldon Slate Products where he spent 24 years working in the slate industry.

Tony was always eager to help anyone in need. He could be found helping other farmers put up crops, picking apples and cutting wood. Anything that was hard work appealed to Tony and even after he retired, he still enjoyed working. He loved reading, listening to polka music, visiting with friends and telling stories. Tony was a dedicated member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hebron and later in Whitehall.

A special thanks to his nurses at The Meadows at East Mountain for taking such amazing care of Tony. Thanks also to the Charles R. Wood Cancer Center, High Peaks Hospice and Bayada Hospice for his care.

At his request there will be no calling hours or services at this time. Burial will take place at a later date at the Elmwood Cemetery in Middle Granville next to his beloved family members.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert M. King Funeral Home in Granville.

