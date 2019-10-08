{{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 1, 1932 — Oct. 4, 2019

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Anthony Francis Levo Jr., 87, passed away Oct. 4, 2019 after a long illness, with his loving family at his side.

Tony was born in Saratoga Springs on Sept. 1, 1932 and was the son of the late Anthony F. Levo Sr. and Harriet Levo.

Tony (“Big Moe”) attended Saratoga Springs grade school through 7th grade and transferred to St. Peter’s School, where he graduated in June 1951. He was a member of the undefeated six-man football team, played baseball and basketball and ran track.

In 1956, he married Pauline Orisek and moved to Greenfield Center. He became a member of Plumbers Local 288, which later consolidated with Local 773 of Glens Falls, from which he retired as a plumber-steamfitter in September 1994. Tony was cubmaster and scoutmaster of Troop No. 18 for many years. He was involved with the forming of Camp Greenfield and obtaining the property on Brigham Road, which is still in use today. Tony served as captain with the Greenfield Vol. Fire Company No. 1 and was a lifetime member.

Tony loved to fish, hunt and camp, especially at Fish Creek Campsite and all over the Northeast. Trips were made to Alaska, Hawaii, the western U.S. and to Europe, as well as winters in Florida. He also enjoyed bus trips with the Greenfield Seniors and Moreau Seniors.

He was predeceased by his sister, Angeline Levo Capone; and brother, Robert Levo.

Tony is survived by his wife, Pauline, and had been married for 63 years. He is further survived by his children, Michael Levo (Christine) of South Glens Falls, MaryAnn (Van) Johnson of Greenfield Center and Anthony Levo III (Tom Niehaus) of Atlanta; also four grandchildren, Dan (Esther) Levo, Tim (Justina) Levo, Susan (Sean) Collins and Richard (Alyssa) Levo; as well as four great-grandchildren, Donavan, Dylan, Rosalie and Isabella. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at St. Clément’s Church, Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs. Burial will follow in the family plot at Greenfield Cemetery.

Special thanks to Dr. Rachid Daoui, the staff at Reuben Dialysis Center and to Dr. Roland Phillips for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research (www.stjude.org) in loving memory of Anthony Levo Jr.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Levo, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

