March 6, 1950—June 7, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Anthony F. “Tony” Papa, 71, died on June 7, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

Born on March 6, 1950 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Emidio J. Papa and Henrietta (DeJulio) Papa.

Tony married Janet on November 15, 1986 at the Church of the Messiah in Glens Falls. Besides his wife, left to cherish his memory are his stepsons: Mark (Priscilla) Gamble and their children, Zachary, Christopher, Abigail and Luke all of Fultonville; and Matthew Gamble and his daughter, Nora Gamble of So. Glens Falls; his brother, James (Elizabeth) Papa of Glens Falls; nieces, Christina (Leif) Hegdal and children, Leif James and Veranina Hegdal of Cornwall NY; and Liz Papa of West Glenville NY.

Tony graduated from St. Mary’s School and went on to work at the Warren County Sheriff’s Department in 1972, working his way up the ranks to Correction Captain of the Warren County Sheriff’s Department until he retired after 33 years of service. During this time, he loved hunting at his camp in Hebron, NY where he shot many deer and talked about for many years after. He loved going to watch fireworks with his family and drinking chocolate milkshakes. Tony knew the importance of the simple things in life and loved teaching people anything he knew.