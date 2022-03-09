June 28, 1938—March 4, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Anthony Earl Beaver, 83, a resident of South Glens Falls, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022 with his family by his side.

He was born on June 28, 1938 in Rome, NY and was the son of the late Harry D. and Elizabeth Mae (Olcott) Beaver.

Anthony loved the outdoors and spending time with his family. His hobbies included camping at Eighth Lake and fishing.

Anthony was a veteran of the United States Air Force stationed in Germany and that is where he met the love of his life.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by two brothers and one sister.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Erika (Kaiser) Beaver of South Glens Falls; his children: Patti Weeks of NJ, Anthony (Caroline) Beaver of Queensbury, Brian Beaver of Hudson Falls and Elizabeth (Adam) Doty of Hudson Falls. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Daniel (Kate) Weeks, Ryan Weeks, Zoey Beaver and Evan Doty.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Burial with full military honors will take place at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

In Anthony’s memory, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

