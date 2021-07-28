Jan. 8, 1923—Feb. 26, 2021

ST. CLOUD, FL — Anthony Bisignano, 98, of South Glens Falls, NY, passed away at his home in St. Cloud, FL on February 26, 2021.

Anthony was born on January 8, 1923, in Glens Falls, NY. He was the son of the late Amadeo Bisignano and Francesca (Calvano) Bisignano.

Anthony received his education at St. Mary’s Academy and Glens Falls High School.

He was married to Charlotte Langan, who passed away on April 11, 1998.

Anthony served in WWII when Company K, 105th Infantry of NY National Guard was federalized in October 1940. In 1944 he was severely wounded at the battle of Saipan resulting in several lasting injuries, including the loss of his leg. After spending 13 months in a military hospital in Atlanta GA, he was discharged in July 1945. Anthony obtained the rank of Sergeant and his military awards include the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Combat Infantry Badge. After his military service he was employed by the United States Postal Service for 35 years, retiring in 1985. Anthony was also employed at the Saratoga Harness Track on a part-time basis.