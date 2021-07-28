 Skip to main content
Anthony Bisignano
Anthony Bisignano

Jan. 8, 1923—Feb. 26, 2021

ST. CLOUD, FL — Anthony Bisignano, 98, of South Glens Falls, NY, passed away at his home in St. Cloud, FL on February 26, 2021.

Anthony was born on January 8, 1923, in Glens Falls, NY. He was the son of the late Amadeo Bisignano and Francesca (Calvano) Bisignano.

Anthony received his education at St. Mary’s Academy and Glens Falls High School.

He was married to Charlotte Langan, who passed away on April 11, 1998.

Anthony served in WWII when Company K, 105th Infantry of NY National Guard was federalized in October 1940. In 1944 he was severely wounded at the battle of Saipan resulting in several lasting injuries, including the loss of his leg. After spending 13 months in a military hospital in Atlanta GA, he was discharged in July 1945. Anthony obtained the rank of Sergeant and his military awards include the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Combat Infantry Badge. After his military service he was employed by the United States Postal Service for 35 years, retiring in 1985. Anthony was also employed at the Saratoga Harness Track on a part-time basis.

Anthony’s memberships included the Glens Falls Elk Club #81, Queensbury VFW #6196, South Glens Falls American Legion #553, life member of the DAV. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing pool with the boys at the Elks Club and swimming at the YMCA. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a great joy to him, and he loved them all.

Besides his wife and parents, his brothers: Salvator, Dom, and Cosmo, sister Doris Anibal, and daughter Vicki predeceased Anthony. He is survived by his sister Rosemary Tucker of Glens Falls, NY; son Anthony Bisignano of Melbourne, FL; grandchildren: Richard Doty, Mark Cring, Eric Cring, John Bisignano, Anthony Bisignano, Laura Bisignano; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rite of Committal will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Main Street, South Glens Falls, with Rev. Guy A. Childs officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Anthony has requested any donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern NY, Pie West Plaza Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205, in memory of his late wife, Charlotte.

