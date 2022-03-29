 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anthony Barber

  • 0

WHITEHALL — Anthony Barber, 91, passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall. A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to talk to customer service in an effective way

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News