WHITEHALL — Anthony Barber, 91, passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side.
Calling hours will be held from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall. A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of The Post-Star.
