Nov. 22, 1930—Oct. 15, 2022

CHESTERTOWN — Mr. Anthony A. “Tony” Russo, Sr., of Panther Mountain Road, Chestertown, NY, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side. He was born in Moriah, NY to parents Joseph L. Russo and Rose (Russo) Tobin.

Tony was proud of his service to his country, serving in the Army for 20 years before settling in Chestertown, NY with his wife, Pearl and their two sons, Anthony, Jr. and Francis, “Skip.” He then began his second career, working for the Lake George School District, retiring after another 20 years. Tony was a member of several veterans organizations and gave generously to causes he held dear, holding a special place in his heart for animals. Tony loved watching and talking baseball and would often watch old (really old) games during the off-season to carry him until the next spring season. He also enjoyed cooking, especially for others, having a handful of signature recipes that he happily made for friends and family at their request.

Tony is predeceased by the love of his life, Pearl (Forgette) Russo; parents, Joseph L. Russo and stepmother, Mary E. Russo and mother, Rose Tobin; five brothers, Joseph Russo, Jr., John Russo, James Russo, Carlo Russo and Joseph Dominy; three sisters, Angie Rieter, Rose Young and Mary T. “Mamie” Russo.

Tony is survived by his two sons: Anthony, Jr. and his wife, Barbara of Brant Lake, NY and Francis “Skip” and his wife, Teresa of Bow, NH; his sister, Carol Mends and her husband, Phil Sleeper of Witherbee, NY; four grandchildren: Dawn, Helena, Nicole and Anthony, III; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service with military honors will take place 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Moriah.

