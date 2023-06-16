Feb. 11, 1933—June 14, 2023

CORINTH — Ansel R. McKnight, 90, of West Maple St., passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Feb. 11, 1933 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Charles and Alvira (Rowland) McKnight.

Ansel graduated from Corinth High School and joined the United States Army in 1953, serving during the Korean War as a Corporal in Italy until his honorable discharge in 1955.

Ansel married his high school sweetheart, Ruth A. Lewis on June 29, 1952 in Corinth and the couple resided on West Maple Street for over 60 years. She passed away July 20, 2021 following 69 years of marriage.

He was employed for 37 years at the International Paper Company in Corinth until his retirement. He also was a member of the IP Quarter Century Club.

Ansel was a 70-year member of the Corinth Little League and a member of the Little League Board as Treasurer. He often called the Corinth Little League his second home.

He was always with his best friend, Don Briner and his family. He started coaching at Little League, doing the grounds, umpiring, and then went to the snack bar where he was known as the “French Fry Guy.”

He enjoyed attending his grandson’s sporting events, especially hockey, bowling and baseball. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed watching sports.

Besides his wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother-in-law, Donal Lewis.

Survivors include one daughter, Wendy Clements (Henry “Hank”) of Corinth; one grandson, Steven Clements (Elizabeth Nappi) of Malta; two special nieces: Melody Burnham (John) of Corinth and Shari Connelly (Jack) of HI and their families; and one sister-in-law, Priscilla Lewis of Easton.

A Celebration of Ansel’s life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Burial with full military honors will follow the funeral service at Corinth Rural Cemetery. Honors will be provided by the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 Honor Guard.

The family wishes to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga, especially Monica, Karen, Steve and Lori and also Dr. Darci Grubbs for all their kindness and compassionate care given to Ansel during his illness. A special thank you to our many friends and extended family, and the Briner, Niles, Jenkins and Welch families for everything you have done. What Angels you all are.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Corinth Little League, 13 Raymond St., Corinth, NY 12822 or the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.