Annmarie M. Klobnock
0 entries

Annmarie M. Klobnock

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Annmarie M. Klobnock

Nov. 12, 1944 — May 2, 2020

GRANVILLE — On May 2, 2020, at the age of 75, Annmarie Klobnock, an amazing Mom, Grandmother and Great Grandmother passed away to stage 4 cancer.

Annmarie was born on Nov. 12, 1944 in Yonkers where she was raised.

She was predeceased be her parents: Edward and Ann (Debroky) Murray, a granddaughter, Valerie Conklin a sister, Dorothy Kruse and her husband, Robert Kruse. Survivors are her loving children: Santina Conklin (Richard), Michael Klobnock (Wendi) and Michelle Klobnock. She was blessed with six grandchildren: Charmaine Ackling, Edward Ackling and his fiancée Kayla Chandler, Roseann Klobnock and her fiancé Joseph Cenate, Michael Klobnock, Jr., Richard Conklin, Jr, and Brandon Conklin; and great-grandchildren: Niveah J. Sharpe and Angela A. Cenate. She will be missed by her siblings: Joseph Murray (Sandra) and Geraldine DeRuggiero (Anthony) in addition to many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Annmarie’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Annmarie Klobnock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News