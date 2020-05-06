Annmarie M. Klobnock

Nov. 12, 1944 — May 2, 2020
GRANVILLE — On May 2, 2020, at the age of 75, Annmarie Klobnock, an amazing Mom, Grandmother and Great Grandmother passed away to stage 4 cancer.
Annmarie was born on Nov. 12, 1944 in Yonkers where she was raised.
She was predeceased be her parents: Edward and Ann (Debroky) Murray, a granddaughter, Valerie Conklin a sister, Dorothy Kruse and her husband, Robert Kruse. Survivors are her loving children: Santina Conklin (Richard), Michael Klobnock (Wendi) and Michelle Klobnock. She was blessed with six grandchildren: Charmaine Ackling, Edward Ackling and his fiancée Kayla Chandler, Roseann Klobnock and her fiancé Joseph Cenate, Michael Klobnock, Jr., Richard Conklin, Jr, and Brandon Conklin; and great-grandchildren: Niveah J. Sharpe and Angela A. Cenate. She will be missed by her siblings: Joseph Murray (Sandra) and Geraldine DeRuggiero (Anthony) in addition to many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Annmarie’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
