Mar. 12, 1959—Feb. 10, 2021

GRANVILLE- Annette Elizabeth (DuPell) Orsini, 61, formerly of South Glens Falls and Hudson Falls, passed away on February 10, 2021, at Slate Valley Center, after a long struggle with leukodystrophy. Born March 12,1959 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late G. Patrick and Theresa (Genereux) DuPell.

Annette graduated in 1977 from St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls. After graduation she was employed as a bookkeeper at the Queensbury Hotel. Annette held retail jobs locally with Barker’s Department Store and Barber’s Market until she paused employment to become a full-time mother to her children: Melina Daniels (Marlo) and Francis Orsini (Shawn). Prior to her retirement she was employed as a Pharmacy Assistant at the Queensbury Price Chopper.

Annette always had a fantastic sense of humor, often introducing herself to people as “Hi, I’m Annette, sometimes A-Nut!”. She loved dancing in her kitchen to Tom Petty and Todd Rundgren. While in that kitchen, Annette was well ahead of her time as a chef to her children, making them McDonald’s style cheeseburgers at home with fresh ingredients. She was fiercely loyal to her sisters, and was always interested and proud of the accomplishments of her children, even in the late stages of her illness when she couldn’t converse as much with them.