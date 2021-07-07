July 28, 1930—July 5, 2021
WHITEHALL — Anne T. Nichols, 90, passed away peacefully into the arms of her loving Lord on July 5, 2021. She was born on July 28, 1930 in Whitehall of the late Frank and Mary (Troy) Dunbar.
She was a 1948 graduate of Whitehall Sr. High School and a life-long resident of Whitehall.
Anne had an unwavering faith in God and was a communicant of the former Our Lady of Angels Church, now Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church of Whitehall.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother and wife. She greatly loved spending time with her family and friends.
She worked for over twenty years for the Whitehall School District in the school cafeteria, capping her career as the chief cook at the Elementary School.
Besides her parents, Anne is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Leonard, her dear sister, Mary C. Greenwood and her brothers: Fr. Francis Dunbar and John Dunbar.
Anne is survived by her two daughters: MaryAnne Waters and her husband, Larry, Judy Desmarais and her husband, Gary, her sons; Timothy and his wife, Patty, her son, Thomas, daughter-in-law, Jackie Nichols, and her grandchildren: Kate, Daniel, Emily, Steven, Matthew, Carly, Troy and Abigail, and her great-children, Windham, Weston and Lainee. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Lucy Dunbar Butler.
At her request, there will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Our Lady of Hope Parish. Internment will be at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations may be made in Anne’s name to the Memorial fund at Our Lady of Hope Church, 9 Wheeler Avenue, Whitehall, New York, 12887. Anne’s arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.