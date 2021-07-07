July 28, 1930—July 5, 2021

WHITEHALL — Anne T. Nichols, 90, passed away peacefully into the arms of her loving Lord on July 5, 2021. She was born on July 28, 1930 in Whitehall of the late Frank and Mary (Troy) Dunbar.

She was a 1948 graduate of Whitehall Sr. High School and a life-long resident of Whitehall.

Anne had an unwavering faith in God and was a communicant of the former Our Lady of Angels Church, now Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church of Whitehall.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother and wife. She greatly loved spending time with her family and friends.

She worked for over twenty years for the Whitehall School District in the school cafeteria, capping her career as the chief cook at the Elementary School.

Besides her parents, Anne is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Leonard, her dear sister, Mary C. Greenwood and her brothers: Fr. Francis Dunbar and John Dunbar.