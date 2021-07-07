 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anne T. Nichols
0 entries

Anne T. Nichols

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Anne T. Nichols

July 28, 1930—July 5, 2021

WHITEHALL — Anne T. Nichols, 90, passed away peacefully into the arms of her loving Lord on July 5, 2021. She was born on July 28, 1930 in Whitehall of the late Frank and Mary (Troy) Dunbar.

She was a 1948 graduate of Whitehall Sr. High School and a life-long resident of Whitehall.

Anne had an unwavering faith in God and was a communicant of the former Our Lady of Angels Church, now Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church of Whitehall.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother and wife. She greatly loved spending time with her family and friends.

She worked for over twenty years for the Whitehall School District in the school cafeteria, capping her career as the chief cook at the Elementary School.

Besides her parents, Anne is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Leonard, her dear sister, Mary C. Greenwood and her brothers: Fr. Francis Dunbar and John Dunbar.

Anne is survived by her two daughters: MaryAnne Waters and her husband, Larry, Judy Desmarais and her husband, Gary, her sons; Timothy and his wife, Patty, her son, Thomas, daughter-in-law, Jackie Nichols, and her grandchildren: Kate, Daniel, Emily, Steven, Matthew, Carly, Troy and Abigail, and her great-children, Windham, Weston and Lainee. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Lucy Dunbar Butler.

At her request, there will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Our Lady of Hope Parish. Internment will be at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations may be made in Anne’s name to the Memorial fund at Our Lady of Hope Church, 9 Wheeler Avenue, Whitehall, New York, 12887. Anne’s arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Common dog problems and solutions to help

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News