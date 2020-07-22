HARTFORD — Anne S. (LaSarso) Grow, 70, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Born on June 23, 1950 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anne (Suszko) LaSarso.

Anne graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1968. She received her bachelor’s degree in Education from SUNY Potsdam. Anne taught at Fort Edward Central School for 36 years, from 1972 to 2008. After her retirement, she continued to work nearly every day, substitute teaching at schools throughout Washington and Warren County. Anne’s incredible work ethic began as a high school student, when she worked as a waitress in Lake George during summers, which she continued to do into her college years and beyond.

Anne was a devoted daughter, friend and, above all, mother. She was a natural caregiver; warm, generous and entirely selfless. Her home was always open to family, friends, and friends of her children for short or long stays, and she was available day and night for comfort, reassurance and guidance. She left her home temporarily to care for her father for the last two years of his life, and did so happily and without complaint.