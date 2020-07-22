HARTFORD — Anne S. (LaSarso) Grow, 70, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Born on June 23, 1950 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anne (Suszko) LaSarso.
Anne graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1968. She received her bachelor’s degree in Education from SUNY Potsdam. Anne taught at Fort Edward Central School for 36 years, from 1972 to 2008. After her retirement, she continued to work nearly every day, substitute teaching at schools throughout Washington and Warren County. Anne’s incredible work ethic began as a high school student, when she worked as a waitress in Lake George during summers, which she continued to do into her college years and beyond.
Anne was a devoted daughter, friend and, above all, mother. She was a natural caregiver; warm, generous and entirely selfless. Her home was always open to family, friends, and friends of her children for short or long stays, and she was available day and night for comfort, reassurance and guidance. She left her home temporarily to care for her father for the last two years of his life, and did so happily and without complaint.
Anne’s children meant the world to her, and she cherished the time spent with them. This continued as they grew and became adults. She took regular trips to New York City to visit her daughter, Georgia, where they would spend hours exploring the city, stopping for cocktails along the way. Her son Garrett loved to cook for her, and they would often enjoy dinners on Anne’s porch with her beautiful view as the backdrop.
Anne’s granddaughter, Clementine, was born last July, and what followed was perhaps the happiest and most fulfilling year of Anne’s life. Clementine was the light of her life, and every picture, video and moment spent together brought Anne immeasurable joy.
Anne treasured her friendships, both old and new. She sustained lifelong friendships with high school classmates, including her best friend of 57 years, Mary Sue Raynor, and she recently took part in the planning of her 50-year high school reunion. The friendships Anne had with her bridge group, neighbors, and teaching colleagues were cherished. Conversation and laughter over a glass (or two) of red wine was one of her favorite ways to pass the time.
Anne was a skilled bridge player and a voracious reader, devouring book after book. No matter how busy she was, she always found time to read, and she never left home without a book. Anne loved to travel; to explore different cultures and learn about the history of a place. She toured Europe as a college student, took her children on countless memorable vacations throughout the United States and in Europe, and continued to plan annual trips with friends. While she loved to travel, she was most content at home, tending to her garden during the day and watching sunsets from the back deck in the evenings.
Left to cherish her memory include her children, Garrett Grow of Hartford, Georgia Conley and her husband, Jeremy of Queens; her granddaughter, Clementine; her sisters, Michele (Mark) Kaizerman of Natick, Massachusetts, and Nancy (Jim) Barot of Glens Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Anne’s Life will be conducted Thursday, July 23rd at 10 a.m. at Log Village and Grist Mill, 5499 County Route 30, Granville, NY 12832. Protocols are that everyone wears a mask, practice social distancing and refrain from hugging.
Memorial donations can be made in Anne’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association Pine West Plaza, Buliding 4, Suite 405, Washington Avenue Extension, Albany, NY 122205, a cause that became very near to Anne’s heart after she cared for her late father.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Anne’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
