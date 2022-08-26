April 29, 1947—Aug. 23, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Anne (Recore) Smoczynski, 75, of Queensbury, NY, passed away peacefully in the company of her husband, Karl Smoczynski, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. She was born April 29, 1947 in Malone, NY to Walter and Joyce Recore and spent her childhood in Tupper Lake with her sister, Carol.

She met Karl at the University of Buffalo, where she received a master’s in education, and they married in 1970. They settled in Clarence Center, NY, where she began her professional career as a teacher in Williamsville, NY. They moved to Queensbury in 1983 where they raised their children and made wonderful lifelong friendships.

She was passionate about the arts, and built a second career supporting local arts programs and artists. For many years, she served as Arts Grants Coordinator for Warren and Washington Counties along with filling several other roles while working for the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council (LARAC) and later went on to launch a consulting business to help promote local artists.

She also donated much of her time to her community. She served as President of the PTSA, created and chaired an after-school arts program that served six counties in the Capital Region, sat on the board of Adirondack Children’s Troupe, was a member of the steering committee for the Woolworth Theater Project, volunteered for and served on the board of North Country Ministry, and was an active member of Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish, instituting their holiday gift program and training altar servers.

Anne loved spending time with family and particularly enjoyed the role of Grandma. She was an avid reader and skilled at quilting, knitting and sewing and enjoyed sharing those activities with friends. She had a green thumb and was a wonderful baker.

She is survived and will be remembered by her husband, Karl Smoczynski; her children: Laura and Michael Horan, Eric and Claire Smoczynski, Maria Shelton; her sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Lairi Williams; her brother-in-law, Robert Smoczynski; and her grandchildren.

Anne’s family would like to extend their appreciation to Anne’s personal caregivers, and the staff members at the Landing at Queensbury and the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Country Ministry, PO Box 478, Warrensburg, NY 12885 or a charity of one’s choice.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral mass will be celebrated the following day, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at noon at the Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury, with the Rev. Joseph Busch, Pastor, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Pine View Cemetery.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.