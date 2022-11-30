June 2, 1941—Nov. 27, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Anne R. Solenski died Sunday, November 27, 2022 from stroke complications. She was 81.

She was the daughter of the late, Mitchell and Ruth Solenski and was born June 2, 1941 in Copiague, NY. Anne graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1959 and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in home economics from SUNY Plattsburgh. Her first teaching job was in Coxsackie, NY.

In the mid-1960s, Anne left teaching and became a VISTA Volunteer and was assigned to work in Chatham, VA. Upon completion of her commitment to VISTA, Anne became the Director of the “Meals on Wheels” program for Clinton County, NY. Although Anne found this rewarding, she moved to the Sullivan County Department of Family Services Foster Care Unit.

She lived in Bethel, NY on Hurd Road; just east of the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the site of the 1969 Woodstock Music and Fair Festival. Anne was a very caring person who filled her time with activities that helped others. She was a Certified Ombudsman for nursing home residents, a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, a dedicated member of the Delaware Valley Opera Art Alliance and enjoyed using her voice for 30 years as a member of the Sullivan County Community Chorus. In addition, Anne used her teaching skills as a member of Literacy Volunteers of Sullivan County which provided adults with reading, writing and communications skills in basic literacy and English as a second language. In 1976 Anne was recognized as an Outstanding Young Women in America. Her passion for helping others and supporting environmental causes was what she enjoyed.

She is survived by her two brothers: Bruce of Saratoga Springs and Clyde of Phoenix, AZ; as well as her sister-in-law, Alison Solenski; and nephew, Aaron Solenski also of Phoenix.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Memorial contributions in Anne’s name may be made to Southern Adirondack ReStore & Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington, 1373 U.S. Route 9, Fort Edward, NY 12828 to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or to Jose Andres World Kitchen, World Central Kitchen, 200 Massachusetts Ave. NW, 7th Floor, Washington, DC 20001. We will miss our dear Annie!

