Nov. 11, 1939—Jan. 9, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Anne Munoff Granger, 82, formerly of Queensbury and most recently of Waco, TX passed away on January 9, 2022, with her loving son, Chris and daughter-in-law, Sue by her side following a courageous battle with dementia and COVID.

Born on November 11, 1939, in Fort Edward, NY, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Madeline (Catone) Munoff.

Anne attended Fort Edward High School and graduated with the Class of 1957. Anne then attended St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in Amsterdam, NY and graduated with her R.N. Degree in 1960. She utilized her nursing degree in doctor’s offices, hospitals and high schools throughout the years.

Anne was well known for her voice and dancing. Anne appeared in The Joe Barron Show Time Productions in earlier years. She thoroughly enjoyed wearing the elaborate costumes and singing to her heart’s content. She loved to sing musical sound tracts—most notably West Side Story and Oklahoma, dance and play the piano. Anne also was a member of numerous community theatre groups, Adirondack Voices and sang in church choirs in her later years.

Most of all, she loved her family and thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren. She was also known to enjoy traveling with her good friend, Peggy Nobles and visited Italy many times where her parents had immigrated from.

Anne was predeceased by her two sons, Andy Granger and Bruce Granger; her parents; one brother, Joseph Munoff; and one sister, Mary Munoff Tindall.

Anne is survived by her three children: Chris (Sue) Granger of China Spring, TX; Brian (Melissa Ethier) Granger of Saratoga Springs, NY and Jennifer (Brian) Hogan of Ballston Spa, NY; six grandchildren: Megan Martin, Jeremy Jenkins, Andrew Granger, Sydney Lomenzo, Samantha Hopeck and Quinn Granger and five great-grandchildren: Brynn, MacKenna, Oliver, Isley-Anne and Macey Ruth; her sister, Carmen Munoff Savage; her favorite hair stylist and niece, Marta Stipano; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would also like to thank the staff at Sodalis in Waco for their excellent care to Anne while there and as well as Amedisys Hospice of Waco.

At Anne’s request, there will be a calling hour from 10 to 11am on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Mass will follow the calling at 11am at the church.

A graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward, NY following the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or visit them online to make a donation at act.alz.org/donate.

Arrangements are under the direction of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.