March 24, 1948—March 7, 2023

HUNT VALLEY, MD — On March 7, 2023, Anne Marie Hogan, 74, formerly of Glens Falls, NY, passed away at her home in Hunt Valley, MD following a fourteen-year battle with Motor Neuron Disease and related complications. Anne was the fourth and youngest daughter born to Mary and Edward Lalor of Glens Falls.

Anne was a graduate of Saint Mary’s Academy Class of 1966. After graduation, she studied nursing and went on to enjoy a career that lasted over three decades, starting as a nurse at Glens Falls Hospital and later at hospitals and medical facilities in Providence and Syracuse. She proudly said she chose a career in nursing so she could help people in need.

In her later years, while never complaining about her own declining health, Anne found new ways to help people in need. She was a volunteer participant in several NIH research studies concerning neurodegenerative conditions. She was also an avid supporter of the Maryland Food Bank and was a member of its Hunger Action Council.

Anne enjoyed reading novels, solving crossword puzzles, watching Syracuse sports teams compete, and spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, John Bernard Hogan; son, Sean Patrick Hogan (Catherine); grandson, Finn Delano Hogan; son, Daniel Michael Hogan (Amy); sister, Eileen Lataille (Roland); as well as several in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased in death by her parents, Mary and Ed Lalor and sisters: Mary Frances Norton (Donald) and Margaret Mary Perry (James).

The family wishes to thank the medical teams at Medical University of South Carolina, Johns Hopkins Medicine, the National Institutes of Health, Mercy Medical Center Baltimore, Stella Maris Rehabilitation, and Gilchrist Hospice Care. A special thank you to Anne’s personal physician Dr. Kathryn Boling.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no calling hours. A private interment will be held at a future date. Please consider making a memorial gift to the Maryland Food Bank or to any food bank in your local communities.

Condolences may be sent via the servicing funeral home’s online guestbook at www.peacefulalternatives.com.