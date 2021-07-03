Oct. 29, 1963—June 28, 2021

PHOENIX, AZ — Anne (Knobel) Trevellyan earned her heavenly wings on June 28, 2021. Although cancer ravaged her body, it never diminished her spirit. Her positive, loving and warrior-like attitude remains an inspiration to family and friends — old and new.

Anne Teresa Knobel was born on October 29, 1963 in Rochester, NY to Gordon and Rose (Ryan) Knobel. She graduated from Bloomfield High School, Class of 1981. Anne earned an Associate degree from SUNY Cobleskill in 1983. It was there she met her future husband, Brian Trevellyan. They were married on May 25, 1985 on the campus of the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Anne embraced her role as a lifelong Nanny and childcare provider, especially while being a stay-at-home Mom. Recently becoming a nanny to her own grandson, Charlie, who was the shining light of her life. As her own children grew older, she was able to explore her creative side with crafts and art. Many of her creations are treasured today by family and friends far and wide.

Left to cherish many memories and continue her legacy are her husband of 36 years, Brian, of Scottsdale, AZ and their three children: Patrick Trevellyan of Phoenix, Molly Trevellyan of Phoenix, Ian (Emma) Trevellyan and their son, Charles Alan, of Scottsdale, AZ.