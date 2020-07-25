Oct. 27, 1940 — July 23, 2020
QUEENSBURY – Anne K. Blanchard, 79, formerly of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Bethlehem Commons Care Center in Delmar.
Born on October 27, 1940 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Mary (Smith) Mosher.
Anne graduated from Hudson Falls High School and continued her education at Albany Business College. After college, she worked for Albany Times Union in the accounting office. One of her favorite places of employment, was at St. Alphonsus School, where she was secretary to the principal. Anne retired from Continental Insurance. She spent a lifetime volunteering in her community from youth hockey, Girl Scouts, chairing the St. Alphonsus Bazaar for many years and the United Way, up until her “dream” retirement job as the volunteer coordinator for Meals on Wheels.
After first husband, Joseph Hurley passed away as a young man, she married her second husband, Paul Blanchard in 1968. They were married for 34 years when he died in 2002.
Besides her husbands, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Michael Bintz.
Anne loved her family and friends and would always jump at the chance to spend time with them talking about favorite memories and making new ones.
Survivors include her three children, Bonnie Blanchard of Glens Falls, Mary Bintz of Delmar and Michael Blanchard and his wife, Carole of Ballston Lake; her loving grandchildren, Sierra Maille, Catera Maille, Jacob Bintz, Joseph Bintz, Ethan Blanchard and Nicole Blanchard; several brothers and sisters in laws; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral mass will be private at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, in Queensbury, with Very Rev. Joseph G. Busch, Pastor, officiating.
The Rite of Committal will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Warren County Meals on Wheels, Office of the Aging, Warren Co Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, NY 12845.
Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
