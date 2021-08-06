Sept. 14, 1937—Aug. 2, 2021
FORT ANN — Anne G. Butler, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Elderwood Nursing home in Ticonderoga, NY surrounded by her family. Born on September 14, 1937, she was the only child of the late Gertrude (Kirby) and Joseph Conboy.
Anne was born in Dannemora NY, but was raised, and graduated from high school, in Coxsackie, NY. She attended the College of St. Rose where she graduated with her Teaching Degree. Anne began her teaching career in Hudson Falls but moved to the Fort Ann School District, where she put in most of her years teaching and eventually retired after a total over thirty years as a well-respected teacher.
It was in Fort Ann where she met and married her first husband, Gary Hayes. They were married for 24 years. Together they raised four daughters. During this time, Anne enjoyed snowmobiling and horseback riding. She devoted most of her time to her teaching career; and in supporting her daughters in their academics, sports, horseback riding competitions, and other activities. She and her daughters also spent a lot of time in the summer at the family camp on Hadlock Pond. She was a devoted Catholic and raised her children in the Catholic church.
On Valentine’s Day in 1987, Anne married her second husband, John Butler, Sr. During their marriage, Anne enjoyed gardening, spending time in their pool, and welcoming her grandchildren. Together they bought an RV and spent some winter months in Florida to get away from the cold in upstate NY. They made many new friends there. She and her husband John were also fortunate to be able to tour through various parts of the United States in their RV, including Alaska.
Survivors include her loving husband of 34 years, John C. Butler, Sr. of Fort Ann; and her four daughters: Lynn (Kenny) Granger of Kingsbury, Kelly Poissant of Fort Ann, Terrie Monahan (Mark Larrow) of Kingsbury, and Katherine Hayes of Webster NY. She also had two stepsons: John Butler, Jr. (Cindy) from NH, and Mark Butler (Michelle) from NE; along with several grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Fort Ann Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours. All are welcome to a celebration of Anne’s life at The Full Moon Bar & Grill at Glen Lake immediately following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to an animal rescue of one’s choice
Arrangements are under the care of the Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann NY. 12827.
