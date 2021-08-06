Sept. 14, 1937—Aug. 2, 2021

FORT ANN — Anne G. Butler, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Elderwood Nursing home in Ticonderoga, NY surrounded by her family. Born on September 14, 1937, she was the only child of the late Gertrude (Kirby) and Joseph Conboy.

Anne was born in Dannemora NY, but was raised, and graduated from high school, in Coxsackie, NY. She attended the College of St. Rose where she graduated with her Teaching Degree. Anne began her teaching career in Hudson Falls but moved to the Fort Ann School District, where she put in most of her years teaching and eventually retired after a total over thirty years as a well-respected teacher.

It was in Fort Ann where she met and married her first husband, Gary Hayes. They were married for 24 years. Together they raised four daughters. During this time, Anne enjoyed snowmobiling and horseback riding. She devoted most of her time to her teaching career; and in supporting her daughters in their academics, sports, horseback riding competitions, and other activities. She and her daughters also spent a lot of time in the summer at the family camp on Hadlock Pond. She was a devoted Catholic and raised her children in the Catholic church.