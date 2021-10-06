Nov. 2, 1964—Oct. 3, 2021
WHITEHALL — Anne Frances Gordon, 56, of Stalker Road, passed away unexpectedly on October 3, 2021 in the Glens Falls Hospital.
She was born on November 2, 1964 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Francis and Patricia (Gordon) Wooden Ruby.
Anne work at the Fair Haven Inn for many years and made many friends along the way. She will be missed by all who got to know her.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her stepfather Phil Wooden, in-laws Paul and Beverly Gordon, sister-in-law Paula Gordon and her best friend Diane Pomainville
Survivors include her husband Keith Gordon; a daughter Tiffany (Matthew) Touchette; and granddaughters: Mya and Kayden; a son Brad Gordon (Connie Flemming); sisters: Susan Ruby Huntington, Patricia( Ross) Mason; brother Thomas Ruby (Kasey Warren); sister-in-law Jackie (Gary) Charpentier; brother-in-law Joseph Gordon; and several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles; and cousins.
Family and friends may call on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall NY 12887. Face masks will be required inside the funeral home. There will be a Prayer Service at 5:30 p.m. with Rev. Kevin Gebo officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
