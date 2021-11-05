Oct. 1, 1933—Nov. 1, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Anne D. O’Leary, 88, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 1, 2021 at her home.

She was born October 1, 1933 in Lake George, the daughter of the late Allen and Letitia (Wallace) Dewey.

Anne was an employee at New York Telephone, where she had perfect attendance and retired with over 30 years of dedicated service.

On February 10, 1952, she married Richard H. O’Leary in Glens Falls; they had 50 years of wonderful marriage until his passing on October 30, 2002.

She was the most loving, nurturing, sweetest and supportive woman ever. Anne never used a cuss word to or about anyone. She never even thought about doing things wrong and was always the rule follower.

Anne will be remembered for always looking nice, with her hair, clothes and matching jewelry. She enjoyed shopping on QVC, puzzle books and rides with Dickie; however, her greatest love in life was her family. She cherished every moment she had with every one of them.

In addition to her parents and her loving husband, Richard, she was predeceased by her infant twin sister, who passed away at birth.

Survivors include her children: Linda O’Leary Pechette, Donna O’Leary (Jim), Karen O’Leary Baker, Diane O’Leary Coughlin (Don) and Richard H. “Dickie” O’Leary, Jr. (Lisa). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren with one on the way; five great-great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Maryann Warfel, who was more like a sister to her.

Family and friends may call from 2:00–5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services will be at noon on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the funeral home with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Main Street, South Glens Falls.

The family would like to thank Kathy Gwinup, who was like a daughter to her, for all her care, compassion and help given to Anne over the years.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.