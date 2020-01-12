Sept. 6, 1953 — Jan. 1, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Anne Cormuss Edwards, a lifelong resident of Queensbury, passed away at the Glens Falls Hospital on Jan. 1, 2020, after a long illness.
Born and raised in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Thelma Cormuss. She was educated in Albany at St. Agnes School and Maria College.
You have free articles remaining.
Anne’s husband, Richard R. Edwards, passed away in June 2017. She was a devoted wife to Dick, whom she married in 1990. Following his retirement, they traveled extensively by RV and spent their winters in Okeechobee, Florida, where she delighted in making new friends from around the country.
She leaves one sister, Jane Cormuss, of Keene, New Hampshire; cousins, Jane Wheeler of Brattleboro, Vermont, and Elizabeth Nino-Cormuss of Washington, DC; and dear friends, Alyce Linscott and Ed Dennis of Queensbury, Doug, Kim, and LJ Jones of Queensbury, and Todd Norton of Saratoga Springs. She is also survived by Dick’s son, David, and his wife, Cindy, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Interment will be in South Shaftsbury, Vermont, in the spring.
Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.