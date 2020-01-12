Sept. 6, 1953 — Jan. 1, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Anne Cormuss Edwards, a lifelong resident of Queensbury, passed away at the Glens Falls Hospital on Jan. 1, 2020, after a long illness.

Born and raised in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Thelma Cormuss. She was educated in Albany at St. Agnes School and Maria College.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Anne’s husband, Richard R. Edwards, passed away in June 2017. She was a devoted wife to Dick, whom she married in 1990. Following his retirement, they traveled extensively by RV and spent their winters in Okeechobee, Florida, where she delighted in making new friends from around the country.

She leaves one sister, Jane Cormuss, of Keene, New Hampshire; cousins, Jane Wheeler of Brattleboro, Vermont, and Elizabeth Nino-Cormuss of Washington, DC; and dear friends, Alyce Linscott and Ed Dennis of Queensbury, Doug, Kim, and LJ Jones of Queensbury, and Todd Norton of Saratoga Springs. She is also survived by Dick’s son, David, and his wife, Cindy, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Interment will be in South Shaftsbury, Vermont, in the spring.

Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Anne Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.