Anne Bator

Sept. 4, 1937 — June 5, 2019
RIDGEFIELD, CT — Anne (Singleton) Bator, 81, of Ridgefield, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
She was the loving wife of Stanley Bator Sr. Born in Glens Falls on Sept. 4, 1937, Anne attended St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls and earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from Trinity College, Washington D.C.
After college, Anne worked for Little Brown Publishing Company in Boston. In their early years of marriage, Anne and Stan lived in Monterey, California and Corpus Christi, Texas, while Stan served as an officer in the U.S. Navy. The couple later moved to Ridgefield, Connecticut, where they resided for 50 years.
Anne was very active for many years at the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield, where she served in many volunteer positions. She was a devoted participant in the Stephen Ministry program. Anne was an avid reader, she enjoyed travel, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
Anne is survived by her husband of 55 years, Stan; and their three children, Stanley Bator Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, Suzanne Schoelch and her husband, Michael and Carolyn Glickman and her husband, David. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Madhav, Gonja, Andrew, Benjamin and Sarah; as well as a sister, Carol Dockery and her husband, Emmett.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at The First Congregational Church, 103 Main St., Ridgefield, CT.
Interment will be private. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The First Congregational Church – Stephen Ministry, 103 Main St., Ridgefield, CT 06877.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.