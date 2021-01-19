Nov. 25, 1925—Jan. 6, 2021

EASTON—Annabelle Matilda Bott, 95, lifelong resident of Easton, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Wesley Healthcare Facility.

She was born on November 25, 1925 in Easton to the late Clarence and Matilda (Visser) Buckley.

Annabelle grew up on the family farm in Easton where she learned the value of hard work. She was married to her husband William for over fifty years, and together they had two children. She was a stay-at-home mother until her children graduated high school.

Mom was very loving and supportive; she could be strict when needed and always put others needs before her own. She enjoyed taking care of her flower gardens, they were always meticulous and brought her great joy. Her home was her life, she did all the yard work and was proud of her homestead.

For many years she worked as a cashier for the family store Parkside Supermarket, and served as the secretary to the principal, at Greenwich Central School. Annabelle was an amazing cook and she loved watching birds on her property. She did not even need the bird book; she knew all the different species by heart.

Her children and grandchildren meant everything to her, and she will be missed by all who knew her.