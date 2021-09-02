Feb. 23, 1930—Aug. 31, 2021

GRANVILLE — Annabelle Andrews, age 91, passed away at her home on August 31, 2021, with the great anticipation of being reunited with her beloved husband whom she desperately missed.

Annabelle was born on February 23, 1930, in Rutland, VT the daughter of Albert Walters and Gladys Huntington.

Her childhood was spent being raised by her extended Huntington members of the family. She was never blessed with children of her own, but she loved her nieces and nephews with the same fervor as a mother, and in turn they adored her.

Annabelle met and married Laurence Andrews after the unexpected passing of his wife. They were both in the prime of their lives and alone and found great joy together. They were married for 37 years. They had so many enjoyments in common, such as golfing and traveling to wonderful destinations such as the Holy Land, Ireland, Alaska and Hawaii. Larry had met his “match” as Annabelle was an accomplished golfer as well. And she was a great cook.

Though Larry’s children were adults when they met, she got to be a “mother” at last. But she never neglected her nieces and nephews and continued to shower them with love and be an active part of their lives as well.