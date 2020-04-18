× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dec. 2, 1927 — April 15, 2020 PORTER CORNERS — Anna Ruth Jenkins, 92, of Circle Drive in Porter Corners peacefully died in her sleep, April 15, 2020 at Wesley Nursing Home in Saratoga Springs.

She was born on Dec. 2, 1927 in the town of Greenwich to Ruth Eddy and James Wilson, and was raised by her loving grandmother and grandfather. On May 2, 1970, Anna married Charles Jenkins in North Hampton, New York.

Anna was the Head Housekeeper at Saratoga Hospital for many years prior to her retirement in the 1980’s. She was a member of the Malta Ridge Volunteer Fire Co Auxiliary for more than 10 years.

Anna enjoyed working on crafts, her gardens, tending her roses and walking. Anna was a huge animal lover, she loved spending time with her dogs and spoiling them.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Charles; her brother, William Eddy; her grandson, Zachariah Jenkins; her daughter-in-law, Jean Jenkins; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, George Jenkins, Ethel Bovee, Louisa Jenkins, Eliza Solman, Aida Sutliff, Cassie Jenkins, Ida Mudge, Muriel Dunn, Frank Jenkins, Thomas Goodnow, Joel Jenkins, Lewis ‘Pat’ Jenkins and Betty Saunders.