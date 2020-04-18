Anna Ruth Jenkins
Dec. 2, 1927 — April 15, 2020 PORTER CORNERS — Anna Ruth Jenkins, 92, of Circle Drive in Porter Corners peacefully died in her sleep, April 15, 2020 at Wesley Nursing Home in Saratoga Springs.

She was born on Dec. 2, 1927 in the town of Greenwich to Ruth Eddy and James Wilson, and was raised by her loving grandmother and grandfather. On May 2, 1970, Anna married Charles Jenkins in North Hampton, New York.

Anna was the Head Housekeeper at Saratoga Hospital for many years prior to her retirement in the 1980’s. She was a member of the Malta Ridge Volunteer Fire Co Auxiliary for more than 10 years.

Anna enjoyed working on crafts, her gardens, tending her roses and walking. Anna was a huge animal lover, she loved spending time with her dogs and spoiling them.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Charles; her brother, William Eddy; her grandson, Zachariah Jenkins; her daughter-in-law, Jean Jenkins; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, George Jenkins, Ethel Bovee, Louisa Jenkins, Eliza Solman, Aida Sutliff, Cassie Jenkins, Ida Mudge, Muriel Dunn, Frank Jenkins, Thomas Goodnow, Joel Jenkins, Lewis ‘Pat’ Jenkins and Betty Saunders.

Anna is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Jenkins and her companion Michael Manzo of Corinth, Beverly Croteau and her husband, Rhett, of Malta, Toni Parker and her husband, Gary, of Los Angeles, Becky Sitts and her husband, Brad, of Corinth, April O’Reilly and her husband, Jimmy, of Corinth; her sons, Forest Bevins (Donna) of Queensbury, Bruce Jenkins of Corinth, Joseph Jenkins (Janet) of Saratoga Springs; 17 grandchildren, Nicholas Bevins, Sarah Bevins, Daniel Shipski, Matina Shipski, Billy Jenkins, Autumn Jenkins, Amanda Jenkins, Gary Charles Holmes, Timothy Holmes, Kasandra Jenkins, Alicia Brown, Ashley Deloriea, Emma O’Reilly, Brittany Sitts, Brandon Sitts, Desiree Drindak, and Tara Miosek; 19 great-grandchildren, Caleb Jenkins, Alexis Sheen, Cappagnia-Lynne Chase, David Sitts, Lily Sitts, Ava Holmes, Olivia Holmes, Emily Holmes, Issiah Eagle, Gracelynn Eagle, Kadem Eagle, Kylan Jenkins, Adrianna Drindak, Justin Miosek, Ethan Miosek, Zachary Miosek and Gage Thomas; one great-great-granddaughter, Noelle Sheen; her sister-in-law, Joyce Eddy; her brothers-in-law, Max Bevins and Robert Jenkins; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held on a later date. The family would like you to gather your memories to share at the celebration.

Memorial contributions in memory of Anna may be made to SPCA, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Jenkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

