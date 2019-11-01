{{featured_button_text}}
Anna Ruth Fleming

July 28, 1924 — Sept. 29, 2019

QUEENSBURY — With sad hearts we say farewell to Ann Fleming, our wonderful mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend who passed away Sept. 29, 2019 at home with her family. The daughter of William and Ester Osborne, Ann was born July 28, 1924 in Fort Edward. She was raised by and lived with her grandparents on their farm in Hartford until marrying George Fleming in 1940.

Ann shared the hard work of operating their dairy farm in Fort Ann, raising her family there. Later, she went to work at General Electric in Fort Edward, retiring in 1986 after a career of more than 20 years. She loved her job and made several lifelong friends there. Finding retirement boring, she soon returned to work. She was employed by the Glens Falls Hospital, worked as a census taker, in an after school care program (where she hugged the kids anyway, even though it wasn’t allowed) and at various other adventures.

Ann Fleming was the most accepting, loving, kind person we’ve ever known. She loved all of her people and all of our various extended families without exception. Her love for three generations of grandchildren was without bounds. Proud for her voice to be heard, Ann frequently wrote well researched, well thought out letters to the editor. She supported her views with facts and clarity. She loved this country and was a firm believer in its constitution.

Ann is survived by children, Christine Hurd (Wesley), Connie Palmer (Jeffrey), Michael Fleming (Lee); sister, Dorothy Riley; several nieces, a nephew; many grandchildren; great and great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by sons, Terry (Joan) and Bill; sister, Marie Martin and brother Harold Osborne.

Per Ann’s request there are no services. Donations in her honor can be made to the ASPCA or your favorite shelter.

