April 22, 1918 — Oct. 23, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Anna (Robinson) McFadden, 101, formerly of Lower Elizabeth Street, went into the arms of the Lord, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at Washington Center in Argyle.
Born on April 22, 1918 in Silver Lake, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Mary Alberta (Layton) Robinson.
Anna married Rupert McFadden on Friday, Sept. 13, 1946. He passed away on Nov. 30, 1996, after 50 wonderful years of marriage.
During World War II, she worked in an ammunition factory in California, supplying bullets for the war. Anna was also an excellent seamstress. When they moved to this area, after the war, she was employed as a seamstress for McMullen and Leven in Glens Falls for many years.
She loved to fish, tend to her vegetable and flower gardens and of course sewing. She made clothes for her entire family and when living at the Cronin High Rise, she did alterations for the residents. Anna also enjoyed traveling with her husband throughout the Northeast, especially, Maine.
Besides her parents and husband, Anna was predeceased by her daughter, Linda Layton; and all her siblings, George and Charles Robinson, Alice Hastin, Lizzie Boxdarfer, Mamie Gross, Florence Sides, Bernice Desmore and Dorothy Sturm.
Survivors include her daughter, Bonnie Guiles (Cliff) of Moreau; her grandchildren, Tanya Forman, John Petersen, Laura Dudley, Penney Guiles and Jennifer Carriger; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. after the calling hours at the funeral home.
The Rite of Committal will follow at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
