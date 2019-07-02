Anna Marie Moore Shaw

September 10, 1960 — June 25, 2019
CLAYTON — Anna Marie Shaw passed away on June 25, 2019 at Crouse Medical Center in Syracuse.
Anna was born on Sept. 10, 1960 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late George and Anna (Bowen) Hansen. From the age of 10, she was raised by her foster parents, Arthur and Edna Robbins.
Anna previously lived in Granville and drove transportation for Head Start. She was an avid race fan. She used to attend the DIRT race at Syracuse in the fall, taking her children along to introduce them to the sport. She will forever be a Dale Earnhardt fan and loved NASCAR as well as DIRT. She had a large collection of diecast racecars, which were only out done by her Betty Boop collection. Anna enjoyed playing board games of all sorts and the laughs and love, which brought her family together to play them. She would also play the occasional rummy game or other cards. She also looked forward to camping trips with her kids and grandkids.
Anna loved being surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren. She didn’t mind spending hours baking cookies and treats for them, in addition to the stickers she used to buy for Dakota and Greysen.
Anna made many pen pals over the years and continued to communicate with them in the lost art of letter writing. She looked forward every year to the Washington County Fair. Anna loved yellow roses and the occasionally strawberry daiquiri. Her family will long remember her love of decorating for holidays, especially Christmas. If it held still, it had a bow on it.
Anna was predeceased by her parents.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jeff Shaw of Clayton. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Arthur Hansen (Jenn Jones) of Fort Edward, Nicole Moore (Omar Echevarria) of Hudson Falls and Gary Moore (Samantha Ward) of Whitehall. She was blessed with three grandchildren, Aaron, Dakota and Greysen. She is also survived by a dear friend who never left her side, Michelle Scarselletta of Hudson Falls; and the father of her children, Gary Moore.
A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Friends may call from 6 p.m. until the time of the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
