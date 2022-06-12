March 24, 1940—June 4, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Anna Maria Van Diest passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 in her home in Glens Falls, NY at age 82.

She was predeceased by her husband, Norman Van Diest, her brother, Kenneth Simmons, and her sister, Geraldine Bauer.

Anna Maria was born in New York, NY on March 24, 1940. She was the oldest child of Rose and Raymond Simmons. She grew up in Brooklyn, and married Norman after high school on September 15, 1957. They had three children, and raised their family in Upper Nyack, NY. Anna Maria and Norman were very active in churches in their communities, often volunteering their time and talents to serve.

In 1999, she and Norman moved to Glens Falls, NY. Anna Maria was always interested in crafts, and in the years in Glens Falls, she concentrated on quilting, and made many beautiful items, most of which she gave away. She enjoyed her quilting groups and made great friends with those ladies.

We are grateful for the years we had with her, and look forward to seeing her in heaven some day.

Anna Maria is survived by her children: Benjamin, Norman, Jr., and Lisa (husband Jim); brother Allen (wife Carole); brother-in-law Edward; and multiple grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is being planned for July 13, 2022 at Christ Church United Methodist in Glens Falls.