Nov. 22, 1937—Oct. 12, 2021
GLENS FALLS — Anna M. Lebrun, 83, a lifelong resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at her home with her children by her side.
She was born on November 22, 1937 in Fort Edward. She was the daughter of the late Evert and Elizabeth (DePrey) Hunt.
Anna was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, puzzles, cooking and garage sales. She was known for her famous saying, “Love you more.”
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Paul, who passed away on October 26, 2007; two sisters: Margaret Bates and Helen Carpenter; three brothers: Edward Hunt, Sr., Ernest Hunt and Frederick Hunt and a daughter-in-law, Debbie Lebrun.
Survivors include her children: Ann LaBarge of Queensbury, Dianna Mingo (Steven) of Chico, CA, Paul Lebrun, Jr., of Glens Falls, Gail Cook (William) of Queensbury, Scott Lebrun of Glens Falls, Sue Benway (Michael) of Queensbury; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother, Edward Hunt, Jr. (Irene) of Hudson Falls and sister, Mary Kilmartin of Lake George as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Calling hours are scheduled from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Sunday.
The family would like to thank, Joseph Dufour, PA and Dr. Darci Gaiotti-Grubbs for their compassion and care during Anna’s illness.
Memorial donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.