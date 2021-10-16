Nov. 22, 1937—Oct. 12, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Anna M. Lebrun, 83, a lifelong resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at her home with her children by her side.

She was born on November 22, 1937 in Fort Edward. She was the daughter of the late Evert and Elizabeth (DePrey) Hunt.

Anna was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, puzzles, cooking and garage sales. She was known for her famous saying, “Love you more.”

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Paul, who passed away on October 26, 2007; two sisters: Margaret Bates and Helen Carpenter; three brothers: Edward Hunt, Sr., Ernest Hunt and Frederick Hunt and a daughter-in-law, Debbie Lebrun.

Survivors include her children: Ann LaBarge of Queensbury, Dianna Mingo (Steven) of Chico, CA, Paul Lebrun, Jr., of Glens Falls, Gail Cook (William) of Queensbury, Scott Lebrun of Glens Falls, Sue Benway (Michael) of Queensbury; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother, Edward Hunt, Jr. (Irene) of Hudson Falls and sister, Mary Kilmartin of Lake George as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Calling hours are scheduled from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Sunday.

The family would like to thank, Joseph Dufour, PA and Dr. Darci Gaiotti-Grubbs for their compassion and care during Anna’s illness.

Memorial donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.