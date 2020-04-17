× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Nov. 22, 1927 — April 15, 2020

GANSEVOORT — Anna M. Dow, 92, passed away at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 exactly 10 years to the day after her husband passed away.

Born Nov. 22, 1927 in Hartford she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Pearl (Lanphear) Hanna.

Anna was a lifelong member of the Fortsville United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir and started the children's choir. She also taught bible school for many years.

On Aug. 2, 1946, at a ceremony at the Methodist parsonage in Gansevoort, she married the man she would be with for the next 63 years, James A. Dow, before his passing on April 15, 2010.

Anna worked for many years at American Greetings.

She was a member of the United Methodist Women, Moreau Fun Band, a representative at the Troy Conference which is a Methodist organization and the Board of Elections for many years.

Anna was a proud mother who enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, Anna was predeceased by her brother, Robert Hanna.