Nov. 22, 1927 — April 15, 2020
GANSEVOORT — Anna M. Dow, 92, passed away at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 exactly 10 years to the day after her husband passed away.
Born Nov. 22, 1927 in Hartford she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Pearl (Lanphear) Hanna.
Anna was a lifelong member of the Fortsville United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir and started the children's choir. She also taught bible school for many years.
On Aug. 2, 1946, at a ceremony at the Methodist parsonage in Gansevoort, she married the man she would be with for the next 63 years, James A. Dow, before his passing on April 15, 2010.
Anna worked for many years at American Greetings.
She was a member of the United Methodist Women, Moreau Fun Band, a representative at the Troy Conference which is a Methodist organization and the Board of Elections for many years.
Anna was a proud mother who enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Anna was predeceased by her brother, Robert Hanna.
Left to cherish her memory include her children, Kathy Milano (Sayed), Nancy Dow, Patty Giammatteo (Neil), William Dow, David Dow, Theresa Saffold (Paul), Phyllis Riccio and Matthew Dow; her grandchildren, Cristin Hopkins, Dawn Peets, Dustin Dow, Danielle Farnan, James Dow, Kaitlyn Dow, Phillip Riccio, Catherine Nelson, Dominick Riccio and Andrew Lunt; many great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; along with several nieces and nephews.
Due to the recent pandemic there will be no calling hours.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Anna's memory can be made to the Fortsville Methodist Church, 402 Fortsville Road, Gansevoort, NY 12831 or The Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, 152 Sherman Ave., Glens Falls, NY 12804.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Anna's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
