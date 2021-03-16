July 7, 1938—Mar. 12, 2021

BOLTON LANDING/PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL—Anna Jesse (Mackay) Roberts passed peacefully in her home on Friday March 12, 2021 with her husband of 61 years by her side, following a long courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. Born on July 7, 1938 in Achiltibuie, Scotland, she was the daughter of William and Marion (Cummings) Mackay.

Anna was raised in Embo and Glasgow Scotland. She trained as a children’s nurse at Eastbanks Homes in Glasgow then worked at Orphan Homes Bridge of Weir serving in the infant home. She moved to America in 1959 to be a Governess for a Secretary of the US Army. She met her husband Derry and they were married in July 1960.

She gave birth to two daughters, Deanna and Mariann, and later they became foster parents in Warren Co., NY where they lovingly helped raise around 40 children and eventually adopted one son Malcolm and three daughters Christine, Rita and Vickey.

She helped open and establish Koala-T Child Kare in Bolton Landing. The day care center where she had a hand in raising and loving most of the children in the community. After her first grandchild was born she was lovingly known by many as Granna (Grandma Anna).