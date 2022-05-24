Jan. 23, 1926—May 20, 2022
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Anna “Jeanette” Russell, 96, of Saratoga Springs, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital. Born January 23, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Francis Hammond. She was married on Valentine’s Day 1948 to Benjamin Aaron Russell, and was a stay-at-home mom who enjoyed gardening and baking
Jeanette is predeceased by her husband and her eldest son, Benjamin Aaron Russell, Jr. Also deceased are brothers Edgar and David Hammond and sisters Rosalie Rougier and Jane Moyer.
Survivors include siblings: Dale Hammond, Fred Hammond, Doris Baldwin and Barbara Hildreth; plus, her children: Vivian French, Christine Darrah, Arthur Russell, David Russell, and Rita Conley. Jeanette was blessed with numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all.
A viewing will be held at Tunison Funeral Home, 105 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Burial services will be at Maplewood Cemetery in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
Online remembrances may be made at, www.tunisonfuneralhome.com.
