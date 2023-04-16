Oct. 15, 1928—April 13, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Anna Jane Clear, 94, passed away peacefully at The Wesley Community of Saratoga Springs New York, Thursday April 13, 2023. Born October 15, 1928, Anna was the daughter of Michael F. Doyle Sr. and Anna (Hood) Doyle. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy class of 1946.

Anna was a communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls, which was her home church for many years. She was an active member of the community and belonged to several organizations including Sodality of the Ladies of St. Anne, St. Michael’s bereavement committee, and Town of Moreau Meals on Wheels (25 years). Though she enjoyed her long career in the retail industry and women’s fashion, her real treasure was her family and spending time with each member, including a trip to Italy with family and a memorable encounter with a few Bishops at the Vatican. Her faith and family were her joy and they were with her when she passed.

In addition to her parents, Anna was predeceased by her brothers: Mike Doyle, Ray Doyle, Patrick Doyle, Ralph Doyle, George Doyle, James Doyle, and John (Jack) Doyle; husband Robert Clear, son-in-law Donald Ostrander, and grandson Michael Ostrander. Survivors are her five children: Ellen Ostrander, Robert Clear (Mary), John Clear (Paula), Suzanne Clear, and Matthew Clear (Sandra). Grandchildren: Craig Ostrander, Danna Clear, Briana Lyons, Erin Vooris, Jordan Clear, Logan Clear, and Victoria Clear. Great grandchildren: Ashley Ostrander, Katelyn Ostrander, Craig Ostrander Jr., Tayler Ostrander, Samuel Vooris, and Emma Vooris, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM on Wednesday April 19, 2023 at Regan and Denny Funeral Services, 94 Saratoga Avenue, South Glens Falls New York. A funeral mass will be held 10 AM Thursday April 20, 2023 at St. Michael the Archangel Church adjacent to the funeral home.

The family extends its heartfelt thanks to the nurses, aides, and staff of The Wesley Community in Saratoga Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome in Anna’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) and St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls, NY. (stmichaelschurchsgf.com).

To leave the family an online condolence, visit, www. sbfuneralhome.com.