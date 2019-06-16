Nov. 24, 1933 — June 11, 2019
JOHNSBURG — Anna “Gracie” Wajda, 85, of Johnsburg, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease at Elderwood Nursing Home in North Creek.
She was born to Carl and Alta Blanchard on Nov. 24, 1933 in Greenwich. Gracie graduated from Greenwich High School and upon graduation, moved to Albany, where she met and then married her Prince Charming, Walter Wajda, on July 3, 1954. What Gracie enjoyed most was being with her family. Gracie was a homemaker for most of her life and after her children were grown, worked for NYS Department of Motor Vehicles retiring in 1995.
Gracie was the devoted wife for 64 years to Walter Wajda; loving mother of Nancy (Stephen) Layne, Michael (Karen) Wajda and David (Bonnie) Wajda. She was the cherished grandmother of Nicholas (Amee) Layne, Julie (Scot) VanSickle, Christopher Layne, Thomas (Lauren) Wajda, Benjamin Wajda, Heather (Scott) Wajda-Griffin and Kristie Beska. Also the beloved great-grandmother to 11 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her infant son, Walter; and her brother, Perry Blanchard.
The family would like to thank Elderwood nursing staff for their compassionate and loving care given to Gracie for the years she resided there.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Gracie may send contributions to Corpus Christ Church, 2001 US 9, Round Lake, NY 12151; or to the Alzheimer Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY 12205.
