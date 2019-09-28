Oct. 15, 1926 — Sept. 25, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Anna G. White entered into the arms of the Lord, who she loved and trusted, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and her passing was extraordinarily peaceful. She was 92 and was ready. Her family misses her already. She loved them, and besides being a loving mother, was a friend and confidante. Anna was a long time resident of Glens Falls.
Anna was born Oct. 15, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Carmela and Salvatore Gugliotta, first generation, hardworking immigrants from Sicily. She was one of nine children.
She graduated cum laude from Whitehall High School and received her license as a nurse from Glens Falls Hospital, where she practiced as a cardiac nurse. Her patients and peers reported her to be especially caring and committed to her patients. Retiring at age 65, she continued to work part time until age 85.
Anna kept her mind sharp by doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles and was an avid reader. It was well known by family and friends to never call between 7:30 and 8 p.m. as that was Jeopardy time and she aced the game.
Nana Anna was also beloved by her grandchildren, her heart’s delight, taking each of them individually across country on fun adventures with her. She considered herself extremely blessed to live long enough to also enjoy great grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Anna was predeceased by her high school sweetheart and husband, John R. White; her grandson, Christopher A. Gray; sisters, Rose Mercurio, and Lena Bombadier; brothers, Joe, Francis, Sam, and Phil Gugliotta; sisters-in-law, Anne White, Dolores Gugliotta, Bette Gugliotta, and Betty Ruggles; and brothers-in-law, Charles White, Sandy Mercurio, George Bombadier and Allen Ruggles.
She is survived by her children, Susan Goe (Fred Tripp) of Hudson Falls, Tisha White of Arizona, Johnny White (Susan White) of Chatham, Tommy White (Penny Erikson) of Tucson and Mary Gaylord of Rancho Santa Fe, California. She is also survived by her sister, Cung Zuber of Rochester; brother, Tony Gugliotta of Tucson, Arizona; sisters-in-law, Fran Gugliotta of Florida, Helga Gugliotta; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Anna regularly attended St. Mary’s Church and was devout in her faith, her life desire that her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family accept Jesus’s gift of salvation so that she and they can spend eternity in heaven with Him.
Calling hours are from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at St. Michaels Church, Saratoga Avenue, South Glens Falls.
A private graveside burial will be held later in the week.
In lieu of flowers, and in Anna’s spirit of giving, please make donations to The Open Door Mission, PO Box 3306, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Anna White, please visit Tribute Store.
