Aug. 2, 1936 — Sept. 22, 2019
FORT EDWARD and MOREAU — Anna G. Tidd, 83, died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at her home, with her loving daughters by her side. She joined the love of her life, husband Bob of 63 years, who recently died on July 9, 2019 and who was waiting for her in heaven.
Born on Aug. 2, 1936 in Glens Falls, Anna was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Gabriele.
Anna attended and graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1954. Following graduation, she was pursued by employers, leaving her no need to have to search for job opportunities. Anna attended Adirondack Community College, focusing in liberal arts and business courses, while raising her four children and working at the Fort Edward School District as an administrative assistant. She was a passionate, lifelong learner.
On Dec. 1, 1956, she married the love of her life, Robert A. Tidd, the son of Burton M. and Claire (Tardiff) Tidd, at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward, where she continued to serve and practice her faith. She “loved her Lord and church.” There, she completed Formation for Ministry, was a Eucharistic Minister, taught religious education and served on the Parish Council. She was an active member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Morrissey No. 1477, having served as financial secretary, having held the office of vice-regent and regent for several years.
After working for the Fort Edward School District, Anna worked as a secretary in the Division of Special Education at WSWHE BOCES in Hudson Falls, retiring in 2001. She was an active member of the Tri-County Education Office Personnel Association. As a secretary, she created a welcoming atmosphere and provided her listening ear to whomever needed to be heard. She extended great patience and graciously shared her smile with everyone.
Anna was an active member of the Fort Edward branch of the Glens Falls Hospital Guild; she volunteered much of her time throughout the years. She looked forward to the comradery of Donna Leonard’s “Friday Knitting Club,” knitting afghans for the South Glens Falls Marathon Dance along with newborn caps for the Glens Falls Hospital Snuggery.
Anna enjoyed returning to New York City, the location of her and Bob’s honeymoon, whether it was for adventuring through the streets or attending a show and dinner. Along with the destination, the journey by car, bus or train was equally fun with Bob or the whole family by her side. Once retired, Anna cherished spending time with Bob and their family at their lovely camp on Summit Lake. They also took yearly trips to Moody, Maine, which was “a must for the summer.” One of their most memorable trips, “exploring the good old USA,” was traveling cross-country with the Moreau Senior Citizens, joined by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Teddy and Eleanor.
Anna loved being Bob’s bowling partner. He consistently complimented her perfect technique. Monthly luncheons with her sister, cousins and special friends were also a special part of her life. Throughout the years and even most recently, the New York Yankees were a highlight to their home entertainment, bringing them live action against their arch rivals, specifically, the Boston Red Sox!
Following a lifetime of precious memories living in Fort Edward, Anna’s biggest dream came true of having her new home built. There she carried on many traditions, making sure that every holiday, especially Christmas and every single birthday, were celebrated with plenty of food, love and laughter. Most importantly, Anna loved her family. With Bob, she attended after school activities including sporting events, concerts, plays, recitals; basically, they were involved in every aspect of their children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s lives. She anticipated hearing about every piece of news pertaining to her loved ones.
You have free articles remaining.
Besides her husband and parents, Anna was predeceased by her infant brother, Macario; dear sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; along with a very special niece, Cynthia M. Caputo.
Left to cherish her memory include her children, Bobbi Ann Salerno and her husband, Pat, of Fort Edward, Donna Collier and her husband, Mike, of Moreau, Susan Carpenter and her husband, Francis (Skeet), of Fort Edward and Antoinette Donahue and her husband, Joe, of Queensbury; her grandchildren who she adored, Anna Russell (Andy), PJ Salerno, Michael Collier, Joey Collier (Alex), Mackenzie Collier, Tara Ryther (Ronnie), Suzette Hill (Braxton) and Sean Donahue; her great-grandchildren who she thoroughly enjoyed, Blake and Cole Russell, Cecilie, Carter and Chipper Ryther and Adellae and Camilla Hill. She is also survived by her sisters, Louisa Esperti and Angeline Caputo; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.
Pallbearers include her grandsons, PJ Salerno, Michael Collier, Joey Collier and Sean Donahue, along with her grandsons-in-law, Andy Russell, Ronnie Ryther and Braxton Hill.
Rite of Committal will follow the funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fort Edward.
Memorial donations in Anna’s memory can be made to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trail Suite 320 PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928; or www.ipffoundation.org/contact-us.
The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to the Palliative Care Homeward Bound Program and Community Hospice Saratoga, along with a heartfelt thank you to sister “nurse,” Louise; special caregivers, Mary, Joan, Heidi and Heather for their gentle care and support to Anna and her family.
Words taken from Anna’s class reunion biography continue to be a reflection of her life: “In a nutshell, ‘I’ve had a wonderful life’ and wouldn’t trade any of it for the world. And having known all of you is part of it. God bless us all and ‘so long’ until we meet again!”
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.