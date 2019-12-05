Sept. 27, 1914 — Nov. 30, 2019 QUEENSBURY — Anna Elizabeth Brummer, 105, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and GG went into the waiting arms of her loving husband on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
She was born Sept. 27, 1914 at her parents’ home in Bronx, New York. Anna is the daughter of the late Elizabeth Bubb and Anthony C. Storck Sr. She was born the only girl out of four children and was predeceased by her brothers, Anthony C. Storck Jr., Robert W. Storck and Edward L. Storck.
On Nov. 17, 1940 at St. Raymond’s Church in the Bronx, Anna married the love of her life, Edwin C. Brummer. They went on to spend the next 56 years happy and in love until Edwin’s passing in 1997.
Anna loved to garden, bake and most of all spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was well known for her stories of the life she lived and would captivate all who listened. Anna was a ray of light and a true inspiration to all who knew her. She will be tremendously missed.
Anna leaves behind her only child, her son, Richard (Pat) Brummer of Queensbury; a granddaughter, Cheryl (Ben) Katz of San Diego, California; a grandson, Daniel (Katie) Brummer of South Glens Falls; along with three beautiful great-grandchildren, Samantha Katz, Landon Brummer and Addie Brummer.
Services to celebrate Anna’s life will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Balsamo-Cordovano Funeral Home, 15 Church St., Carmel. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 221 East Lake Blvd., Mahopac. Following the Mass she will be laid to rest at Raymond Hill Cemetery, Carmel.
A sincere thank you to the nurses of G-wing for their loving care of our beloved GG.
