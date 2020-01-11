April 21, 1927 — Jan. 1, 2020

TROY — Anna E. McMorris, 92, formerly of Troy, passed away Jan. 1, 2020 at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany.

Born in Cambridge April 21, 1927 she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Anna (Delurey) Conway. Anna graduated from Cambridge Central School and was a cashier at McWhorter’s Market in Cambridge for 25 years until she retired.

After several years of living on the Batten Kill River near Salem, Anna and her late husband, Edwin moved to Troy, New York.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Edwin T. McMorris who passed away Nov. 8, 2010; a daughter, Ellen McLeod; and a brother, Martin Conway.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (William) Ericsen of Ocala, Florida; granddaughter, Heather (Sal) Piparo of Glens Falls; great granddaughter, Emily Piparo. She is also survived by her step-children, Linda (late Richard) Record of Cambridge, Thomas (Jean) McMorris of Salem, Ann (Daniel) Cassidy of Whiting, New Jersey and their children and grandchildren.

Private services will be held for the family.