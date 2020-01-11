Anna E. McMorris
0 entries

Anna E. McMorris

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

April 21, 1927 — Jan. 1, 2020

TROY — Anna E. McMorris, 92, formerly of Troy, passed away Jan. 1, 2020 at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany.

Born in Cambridge April 21, 1927 she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Anna (Delurey) Conway. Anna graduated from Cambridge Central School and was a cashier at McWhorter’s Market in Cambridge for 25 years until she retired.

After several years of living on the Batten Kill River near Salem, Anna and her late husband, Edwin moved to Troy, New York.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Edwin T. McMorris who passed away Nov. 8, 2010; a daughter, Ellen McLeod; and a brother, Martin Conway.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (William) Ericsen of Ocala, Florida; granddaughter, Heather (Sal) Piparo of Glens Falls; great granddaughter, Emily Piparo. She is also survived by her step-children, Linda (late Richard) Record of Cambridge, Thomas (Jean) McMorris of Salem, Ann (Daniel) Cassidy of Whiting, New Jersey and their children and grandchildren.

Private services will be held for the family.

Memorial contributions in memory of Anna may be made to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Anna McMorris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News