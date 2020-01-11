April 21, 1927 — Jan. 1, 2020
TROY — Anna E. McMorris, 92, formerly of Troy, passed away Jan. 1, 2020 at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany.
Born in Cambridge April 21, 1927 she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Anna (Delurey) Conway. Anna graduated from Cambridge Central School and was a cashier at McWhorter’s Market in Cambridge for 25 years until she retired.
After several years of living on the Batten Kill River near Salem, Anna and her late husband, Edwin moved to Troy, New York.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Edwin T. McMorris who passed away Nov. 8, 2010; a daughter, Ellen McLeod; and a brother, Martin Conway.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (William) Ericsen of Ocala, Florida; granddaughter, Heather (Sal) Piparo of Glens Falls; great granddaughter, Emily Piparo. She is also survived by her step-children, Linda (late Richard) Record of Cambridge, Thomas (Jean) McMorris of Salem, Ann (Daniel) Cassidy of Whiting, New Jersey and their children and grandchildren.
Private services will be held for the family.
Memorial contributions in memory of Anna may be made to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816.
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.