May 6, 1933 - Aug. 22, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Ann (Reynolds) Paska Chevalier, 89, passed away August 22, 2022, at Fort Hudson Nursing Center.

Born May 6, 1933, in Albany, NY, she was the daughter of the late James and Francis (Cashman) Reynolds.

Ann was a five-year resident of The Glen at Highland Meadows, where she had many friends and was involved in many activities and committees. One of her beloved committees was the "The Glen Memories Matter," which supported the Alzheimer's Association.

Ann was educated at St. Rose College in Albany, where she began her journey as an educator. Locally, she made her impact on children while working at BOCES and St. Mary's Academy. After retirement, she continued to volunteer her time at St. Mary's Academy and The Chapman Museum, as a docent. Beyond her volunteer activities, Ann enjoyed spending time on Lake George and winters in Florida.

Ann was predeceased by two husbands, F. George Paska and Kenneth Chevalier, her parents, James and Frances Reynolds, her brother Peter Reynolds, and her grandsons, Nicolas Brown, and Christopher Chevalier.

She is survived by children: Dave and Joanne Paska, Paul and Denise Paska, Marie Paska and PJ Bazanos, Michael and Michelle Chevalier, Duane and Brenda Chevalier, Brian and Maureen Chevalier, and Sara and Adam King. Ann was blessed with 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special appreciation to Carrie Miron, and the amazing nurses and staff of Fort Hudson B Wing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary's-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School, 10-12 Church St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or The Glen at Highland Meadows Memories Walk, 39 Longview Dr., Queensbury, NY 12804 or at alz.org/walk.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Baker Funeral Home on 11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church on 62 Warren Street in Glens Falls. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.