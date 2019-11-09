EASTON — Ann Matychak Moy, of Easton, New York died peacefully on Nov. 4, 2019 surrounded by loving family.
Ann was the daughter of the late Joseph Matychak and Julia Slaga Matychak. Ann spent her early years in the small coal mining town of Wood, Pennsylvania, before moving to Brooklyn, New York. In 1953, Ann was married to Frank Moy. Ann and Frank traveled extensively while Frank served in the U.S. Navy, living and making friends in Virginia, Washington D.C., Kansas, Texas, Florida, Arizona and Newfoundland.
In 1961, Ann and Frank moved to Easton, New York following Frank’s retirement from the Navy. There, Ann enjoyed raising a family, working and volunteering in many community activities. Her numerous hobbies and interests included painting, vegetable and flower gardening, refinishing antiques, home renovations and caring for animals of all kinds. Ann was an innovative and independent thinker and a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She made acquaintances easily, looked for the good in people and was a kind and caring friend to many.
Ann is survived by her son, Michael (Jane) of Downingtown, Pennsylvania; her daughter, Kristen (Michael Catalfimo) of Saratoga Springs; and her grandchildren, Kevin and Marielle Moy and Grace Catalfimo; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Frank Moy; four brothers, John, Harry, Wasil, and Peter Matychak; and a sister, Helene Haverchack.
An interment service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Saratoga. Following the service, family and friends are invited to celebrate Ann’s life from 3 to 6 p.m. at a reception to be held at Panza’s Restaurant, 510 Route 9P, Saratoga Lake.
Ann’s family extends its heartfelt thanks to the healthcare professionals who cared for Ann along the way, especially, most recently, the caring staff of Peregrine Memory Care Center and Saratoga Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Double H Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Road, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846, or the North Eastern NY Chapter Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
