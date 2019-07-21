{{featured_button_text}}
Ann Marie Fiore

HALFMOON — Ann Marie entered into eternal rest at the age of 82 on July 18, 2019, from complications related to Parkinson’s Disease and Lewey Body Dementia. She married Alfred Fiore in 1959 in Glens Falls, and they shared 45 years of marriage before his passing in 2004. Ann Marie worked for many years at the Watervliet Arsenal, starting as a time keeper, then as a secretary, and finished many years later as an EEO counselor and a sexual harassment instructor.

She is survived by her children, Vincent (The late Jon Lorigan), Mary, Diane (Brian Sikorski), Paul and Matthew (Deborah Davis); her brother, Jim (Roberta) Gallagher; her brother-in-law, Adolph Fiore (The late Mary Pickett Fiore); and many nieces, nephews and friends; and her cat, Dreyfus, who provided companionship for the many years she lived without Al.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 22, at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9 in Clifton Park, with a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Church in Crescent. Burial will follow in Saratoga National Cemetery.

Please don’t spend money on flowers. Ann thought they were beautiful, but she would be so very happy if donations were made to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 S. Pearl St., Albany, NY 12202; or to the Schuyler Ridge Resident Activity Fund, 1 Abele Blvd., Clifton Park, NY 12065.

Arrangements by the Catricala Funeral Home, Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park.

